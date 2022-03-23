The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

DIS stock opened at $140.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $192.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

