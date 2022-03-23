Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lessened by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 68 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $587.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,335. The business has a 50 day moving average of $565.52 and a 200 day moving average of $598.07. The stock has a market cap of $229.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.63 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

