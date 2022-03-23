Thore Cash Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

Thore Cash (TCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $11,579.92 and approximately $133,205.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.97 or 0.00286613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014125 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000995 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

