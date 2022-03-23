Titan Coin Price Tops $0.0004 (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $387,572.16 and $8.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007819 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000566 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

