TokenClub Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week (TCT)

TokenClub (TCT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, TokenClub has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $15.52 million and $2.65 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TokenClub alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00036765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00107927 BTC.

TokenClub Coin Profile

TokenClub (CRYPTO:TCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

Buying and Selling TokenClub

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenClub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.