Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Up to $172.82

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.82, but opened at $176.66. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $176.59, with a volume of 464 shares.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 130.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 53.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

