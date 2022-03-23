Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.49 (LON:TIGT)

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON TIGT traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 75.80 ($1.00). 3,199,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,000. The company has a market cap of £233.50 million and a PE ratio of 10.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.45. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 67.80 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 83 ($1.09).
About Troy Income & Growth Trust
