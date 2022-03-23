U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.75. 70,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,232,315. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average is $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

