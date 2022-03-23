U.S. Well Services (USWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of USWS opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. U.S. Well Services has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USWS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 249.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 115,926 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

About U.S. Well Services (Get Rating)

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.