UiPath (PATH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect UiPath to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PATH opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.95.

In other news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 17,278 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $747,446.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 24,546 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,061,859.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,074,148 over the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth about $871,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,078 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,913,000 after purchasing an additional 305,655 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UiPath from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.95.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

