UniFirst (UNF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect UniFirst to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect UniFirst to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $183.31 on Wednesday. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $165.52 and a 12-month high of $242.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.98%.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,025 shares of company stock valued at $203,588 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in UniFirst by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in UniFirst by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in UniFirst by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in UniFirst by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in UniFirst by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

