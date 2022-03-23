United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Up to $78.56

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.56, but opened at $80.36. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $81.29, with a volume of 13,267 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after buying an additional 158,817 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Castellan Group lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

