Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts accounts for approximately 2.2% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vail Resorts worth $27,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 390.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 1,510.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.00.

Shares of MTN stock traded down $8.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.42. The company had a trading volume of 572,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,792. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.38 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.31 and its 200 day moving average is $310.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $1.91 dividend. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 66.92%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

