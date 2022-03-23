Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.49. 23,516,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,191,924. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

