Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $30,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.90. 2,238,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,865. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.58 and a 12-month high of $91.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

