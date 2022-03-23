Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $5.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.33. 3,728,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,903,627. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.14 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

