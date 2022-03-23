Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) is Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,373. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.77. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $133.26 and a one year high of $155.00.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.