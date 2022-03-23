Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Director Stephen E. Macadam Purchases 1,600 Shares

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Veritiv stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.47. 63,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,544. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.24. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $158.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day moving average of $110.53.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 866.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veritiv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,181,000 after acquiring an additional 98,483 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth $9,064,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Veritiv by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 62,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Veritiv by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 59,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

