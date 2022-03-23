Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Director Stephen E. Macadam Purchases 1,600 Shares

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Veritiv stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.47. 63,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,544. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.24. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $158.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day moving average of $110.53.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th.
Veritiv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.
