VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$1.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VICI stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VICI. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.65.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after buying an additional 233,111 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,063,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after buying an additional 60,276 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,091,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,864,000 after buying an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after buying an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

