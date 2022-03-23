Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Rating Lowered by CJS Securities

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

VICR stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $77.50. 162,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,300. Vicor has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Vicor had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at about $307,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the third quarter worth about $1,449,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 47.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Vicor by 113.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Vicor by 58.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 53,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

