VIMworld Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,868.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $14.54 million and approximately $15,868.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VIMworld

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

