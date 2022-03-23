Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) VP Sells $41,076.95 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $41,076.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of VYGR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,040. The company has a market capitalization of $345.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.95. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $9.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.35% and a negative net margin of 190.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VYGR shares. StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
