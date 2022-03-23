Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) is Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up about 3.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Waste Connections worth $44,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,938,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,283,000 after purchasing an additional 684,880 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,565,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,446,000 after acquiring an additional 405,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

WCN traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $134.41. 792,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,767. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.77 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 38.82%.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.