Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down to $127.65

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $127.65, but opened at $125.04. Wayfair shares last traded at $124.06, with a volume of 210 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wayfair from $156.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.75.

The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.17 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.41.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,777 over the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

