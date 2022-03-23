Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000. Essex Property Trust makes up about 0.7% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 80.9% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ESS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.06.

ESS stock traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $333.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.51 and a 52 week high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.32%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.