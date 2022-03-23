Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Buys 7,853 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 91,839 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.24. The company had a trading volume of 42,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,257,122. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average is $84.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.