Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Buys 9,800 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,597.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,674,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055,937 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 363.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,885,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,347,000 after buying an additional 3,047,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,367,000 after buying an additional 738,520 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,544,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,703,000 after buying an additional 70,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,134,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,889,000 after buying an additional 37,256 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.24. 8,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,019. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89.

