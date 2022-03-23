Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,611 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000. AvalonBay Communities makes up 0.7% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 46,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 636,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,601,000 after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

AVB stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.07. 564,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,053. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.24 and a 52 week high of $257.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

