Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,974,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,525,000 after acquiring an additional 237,546 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,612,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,230,000 after purchasing an additional 115,178 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,693,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,378,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 687,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.41. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.45 and a 1-year high of $64.34.

