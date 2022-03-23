Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,429,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.63 and a 200 day moving average of $107.44. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $88.83 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

