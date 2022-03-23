Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.6% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,846.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 378.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,823.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,068. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88.

