Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF makes up about 0.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. 32,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,160. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.