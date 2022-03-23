Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 674 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.00. 18,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,374,904. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.27 and its 200 day moving average is $230.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $199.50 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

