Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 7,864 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.82. The company had a trading volume of 52,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $54.28. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $55.67.

