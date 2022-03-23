Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,850 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,191,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,588,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 85.6% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,009,000 after buying an additional 1,443,976 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,205,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,796,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,759,000 after acquiring an additional 608,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

DFAT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.73. 190,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,219. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.