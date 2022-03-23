Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Takes $3 Million Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 388,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. Apartment Investment and Management comprises 0.7% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Apartment Investment and Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 292.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,844,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,954 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 728.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,692,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,600 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,179,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,728,000 after buying an additional 1,451,580 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,478,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,125,000 after buying an additional 980,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 383.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 871,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIV shares. TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

AIV stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,043. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

