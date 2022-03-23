Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.4% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $1,055,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,568,000 after acquiring an additional 212,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $83.64. 913,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,402. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.80 and a 52 week high of $98.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22.

