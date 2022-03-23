Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 104,149 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,885 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 104,149 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $63,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 749,337 shares of company stock worth $206,767,739 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $265.24 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $122.72 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $663.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

