Wendell David Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.2% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 175,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 501,446 shares of company stock worth $30,644,888 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average is $57.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $50.83 and a 52 week high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

