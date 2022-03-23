Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Trading Down 4.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $165.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wingstop traded as low as $112.64 and last traded at $112.92. 2,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 492,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.05.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 641.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.93.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

Wingstop Company Profile (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.