WINk (WIN) Price Tops $0.0013

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002562 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011860 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000050 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.