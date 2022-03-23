Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share.

Shares of WGO traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.66. 14,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $85.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 50,516 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

