Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $62.14, but opened at $57.48. Worthington Industries shares last traded at $54.30, with a volume of 7,918 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Worthington Industries Company Profile (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

