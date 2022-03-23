XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CEO James R. Neal Sells 50,000 Shares

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) CEO James R. Neal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

XOMA traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.07. 27,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,720. XOMA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $317.72 million, a P/E ratio of 187.15 and a beta of 0.80.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). XOMA had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

