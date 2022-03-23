Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $8.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $196.88 on Wednesday. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $151.73 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,770 shares of company stock worth $9,925,380. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $1,067,881,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,908 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,812 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

