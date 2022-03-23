Zacks: Analysts Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) to report $109.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.00 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $113.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $450.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.50 million to $450.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $464.69 million, with estimates ranging from $454.37 million to $475.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 136.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $177.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.60%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.