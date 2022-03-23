Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $935.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) will report $935.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $955.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $921.50 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $935.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CENT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $62.91.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,365,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,746,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 593,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 78,796 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 61,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2,476.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 59,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.