Zacks: Analysts Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $282.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.10 million to $283.00 million. Interface posted sales of $253.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.67 million. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $811.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. Interface has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $18.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is 4.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 92,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Interface by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Interface (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.