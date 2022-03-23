Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.79 Million

Brokerages expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $83.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. DZS posted sales of $81.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $395.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $391.43 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $437.05 million, with estimates ranging from $420.71 million to $453.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DZSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DZS by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,974,000 after acquiring an additional 200,784 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DZS by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 162,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DZS by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 99,378 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DZS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DZS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,013 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.25. DZS has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

