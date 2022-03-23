Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.51 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.47 billion and the highest is $7.58 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $7.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $29.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.68 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $30.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.64 billion to $31.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.06. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

